Two rescued after speedboat suffers damage on Lough Derg

Two people have been rescued from a speedboat on Lough Derg.

The boat had suffered damage to one of its propellers and was at anchor three miles south of Terryglass Bay.

Valentia Coast Guard asked Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to go to their aid this afternoon.

At 4.03pm, lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Owen Cavanagh and crew Tom Hayes, Chris Parker and Joe O’Donoghue on board.

Fifteen minutes later, it located the casualty vessel at anchor near Kilgarvan Bay and both people on board were safe and unharmed.

It towed the speedboat to safe harbour at Kilgarvan Quay.

Peter Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI has advised boat users "to remain with the navigation channel, and in warm weather remember to take plenty of water for your journey".