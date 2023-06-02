Trawler refloated after major rescue operation off Dursey Island

A 32m-long ship has been refloated after a major emergency rescue operation took place when it ran aground off Dursey Island in West Cork.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

The French registered trawler, which had been sailing with 14 crew on board, is understood to have run aground on rocks off the southern tip of Dursey Island at around 2pm on Friday.

A coast guard helicopter and the Castletownbere lifeboat crew were called to the scene as part of a major emergency response which was coordinated by the Valentia Marine Rescue Coordination Centre.

At least nine crew members were airlifted to safety from the boat before it was refloated. The ship is now understood to be steaming under its own power.

Weather conditions in the area at the time of the incident described as good, with calm seas and good visibility.

It is understood the ship's skipper called for help after running aground and Irish fishing vessels in the area immediately changed course and headed to his aid.

Atlantic Towage and Marine Contractors sent two tugs to assess the vessel.

Earlier, it had been planned to pull the trawler off the rocks at high tide, which was shortly after 4.30pm.

The vessel, which has been fishing in the Cork area for more than 20 years, is understood to have been fishing over the past few days about 30km west of Dursey.

It had dropped off a catch at Castletownbere and had left the port at 1pm to head back out for another fishing trip when it hit the rocks.

A fisherman watching the ship's course noticed it appearing to head straight across what is a notorious stretch of water between the southernmost tip of Dursey Island, below Dursey Point, and Calf Rock, the smallest of three small islands off Dursey.