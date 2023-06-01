Residents oppose running of Ballincollig greenway through 'idyllic and quiet estate'

A Green Party councillor has called for greater and much earlier local involvement in the design of cycling infrastructure as opposition mounts against a greenway on the western outskirts of Cork city.

Residents of housing estates on the south side of Ballincollig have united to oppose Cork City Council plans to route a section of a 1.4km greenway through two green areas in one area, and along the back of another. It is the second time in recent months that residents in the town have objected to cycling infrastructure.

Documents say the greenway will be “a high-quality commuter, recreational and safe route for pedestrians, cyclists and school children” which will “offer a safe and attractive alternative to car travel”.

It follows the publication by the council of Part 8 planning for the Maglin phase 1 greenway to run from the Maglin strategic housing development site, where 113 dwellings are proposed, along the route of the former Cork to Macroom rail line, east towards the under-construction Heathfield estate near Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin.

It includes the creation of ‘quietways’ along two estate roads in Carriginarra and access points to the Glincool and Limeworth estates.

One resident said: “It’s basically going to become a public amenity, and it’s very worrying that all of a sudden, we are going to get massive footfall through our idyllic and quiet estate.”

If built, it will be a key part of the near 10km proposed BC-GW2 greenway outlined in the 2017 Cork Cycle Network Plan which it is hoped will link Kilumney to the Curraheen science park. But residents in Carriganarra have expressed safety concerns.

Sheila Walsh pointed to the green opposite her home, along which the greenway will run, and said: “My five boys played soccer here and now my grandson, who I mind, won’t be able to play there without having to cross a shared space and a path.” Picture: Denis Minihane

“We all think, in general, that a greenway and exercise is a good idea but they have to consult properly and look at the alternatives."

Another neighbour, Dolores Cook, said the greenway effectively goes nowhere.

“After Heathfield, where does it go? It can’t go any further. It’s basically a loop which means people will have to come back in here again,” she said.

Kevin O’Leary said he bought a home in Carriganarra because it was such a quiet estate.

“My four children have grown up in here. I can let my two younger children out onto the green and I know they'll be safe. It’s such a safe place to be, and they are going to lose that now,” he said.

And they all pointed out that a cycle lane already exists at the entrance to their estate.

Green Party Cllr Colette Finn said Ballincollig is a microcosm of the national problem facing the roll-out of cycling and bus infrastructure.

“It has everything needed to be a 15-minute town — a bypass, a wonderful town centre, a lot of amenities — all within easy reach but nearly everybody drives and it’s not safe to allow children to cycle,” she said.

“I understand peoples’ concerns. Plans like this tend to be perceived as if they are being parachuted in on people.

“We need much more and much earlier involvement from local residents in the drafting of these plans.

“But at the end of the day, Ireland has to change how its does transport if we are to have any choice reaching our climate action goals.”

The deadline for submissions on the Part 8 planning is July 21 after which the feedback will be assessed and a report prepared for city councillors, who will vote on whether to proceed with the project or not.

Dungarvan to Mallow greenway

Meanwhile, over 170 individual private households between Mallow and Lismore have been briefed on the emerging preferred route for the 74km Dungarvan to Mallow greenway, linking Cappoquin, Lismore, Ballyduff, Clondulane, Fermoy, Ballyhooly, and Killavullen.

The project team from Waterford City and County Council and Cork County Council estimate that about 140 landowners may be directly impacted by the emerging route, with another 100 landowners adjacent to the route potentially impacted.

The team expects to meet with the remaining landowners between Lismore and Dungarvan in June, with more public consultation due later this year.