One injured following collision in Belgooly

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 18:39
Mairead Sheehy

One man has been injured in a single-vehicle collision in Cork earlier on Tuesday.

The collision occurred on the R600 near Belgooly at approximately 3.30pm.

The driver of the car was removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital. 

His injures are not thought to be life threatening. There were no other injuries reported.

The road has since reopened and local traffic diversions are in place. 

Enquiries are ongoing.

"There is no further information available at this time," a Garda spokesperson said.

