Clonakilty hit with night-time water restrictions as dry weather persists

Homeowners in Clonakilty, Co Cork, will be hit with night-time water restrictions in a bid to tackle the high demand for water as dry conditions persist.

Starting from Tuesday, areas of Clonakilty will have restrictions introduced from 11pm until 7am.

The restrictions will be in place until Friday, June 2.

The affected areas include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network, with high ground areas including Youghal and Barrick Hill expected to experience a reduction in water pressure while restrictions continue.

Uisce Éireann regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan described the restrictions as necessary in order “to give the reservoirs time to replenish” during the off-peak season, ensuring there is a consistent water supply in the town.

“I would ask that everyone in Clonakility, and in West Cork in general, play their part in help conserve water this summer,” Mr O'Riordan said.

While we enjoy the sunshine it is important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water.

Mr O’Riordan acknowledged the importance of subtle changes that “can make a significant difference”, such as turning off the hose and avoiding power washing over the summer months. This will “help ensure there is enough water to for everyone as we go through the summer”.

Members of the public are asked to report any leaks in the water network to Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.

Uisce Éireann, formerly Irish Water, said that some of the steps people can take to reduce their water usage includes: