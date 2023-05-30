Cork households return highest number of census forms with time capsule

Message will be stored securely for a century and will only be released or made available to the public in 2122
Cork households return highest number of census forms with time capsule

Twins Mya and Zara Akinsowon, aged 9,  at the publcation of the Census 2022 summary results. Picture Jason Clarke.

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 20:45
Eoin English

Householders in Cork city and county returned the highest number of census forms with a completed time capsule.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

The time capsule idea was introduced for the first time in an Irish census last year to offer people an opportunity to write a message for future generations.

The message will be stored securely for a century and will only be released or made available to the public in 2122.

Census 2022 data released on Tuesday shows that nearly a fifth, or 348,443 of the 1.8m households enumerated on census night in April 2022, completed the time capsule section.

The CSO said Cork county and city combined returned the largest number of Census forms with a completed time capsule, at 41,669, followed by Dublin City with 40,857.

The completion rate by county ranged from 16% to 21%, but at 21%, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest completion rate followed by Wicklow, Kildare, Mayo and Leitrim (20%).

The time capsules will be stored securely for 100 years in line with Article 35 of the Statistics Act, 1993, after which they will be released to the public.

Another first in last year’s census was a question on voluntary work which showed that 711,379 people reported that they regularly engaged in helping or voluntary work without pay in one or more of five different activities.

Males were most likely to volunteer in a sporting organisation while females were more likely to volunteer in their community.

Read More

Census 2022: Ireland's average age increases as number of people identifying as Catholic falls 

More in this section

Nurse to be provided for Cork girl Leah Forde allowing her to return to school after 125 days Nurse to be provided for Cork girl Leah Forde allowing her to return to school after 125 days
Garda stock One injured following collision in Belgooly
Cahirmee horse fair Prisoner in Cork took his own life days after two cancelled psychiatrist appointments
#Census#Cork - News
<p>Rescue dog update Earlier this month, Buddy was rescued from the River and he has now found his forever home. Picture: Cork city fire brigade via Twitter</p>

Dog rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade secures forever home

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd