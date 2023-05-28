Gardaí searching for teenager missing in Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager missing in Cork.
15-year-old Kelsey Stokes was last seen on Douglas Road, Cork on the evening of Friday, May26, 2023.
She is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height and of medium build. She also has long blonde hair.
It is not known what Kelsey was wearing when she was last seen.
Anyone with any information on Kelsey's whereabouts has been asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.