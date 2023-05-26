Aircraft with reported fire onboard lands safely at Cork Airport

The French military aircraft — with 23 people on board — landed safely after 8am and emergency services have been stood down
Emergency services, including Gardaí, fire service, and ambulance crews have all rushed to the scene to await the aircraft’s arrival. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 08:30
Eoin English and Sally Gorman

Emergency services at Cork Airport have been stood down after an inbound aircraft with a reported fire onboard landed safely.

The twin-prop ATR-type aircraft declared a midflight emergency and diverted to Cork triggering a major emergency response at the airport.

The aircraft is a French military plane with 23 people on board.

The crew on board the aircraft declared a pan-pan alert to air traffic controllers amid concerns about a possible fire in the tail area of their aircraft. A pan-pan alert is a less serious alert than a full may-day alert.

In a statement, Cork Airport said emergency services, including airport police and the fire service, were on standby for the aircraft's arrival. 

The plane touched down safely shortly after 8am and emergency services have since been stood down.

A scheduled Ryanair departure to Manchester was delayed by just seven minutes.

All flight operations have now resumed at the airport.

