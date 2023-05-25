UL deputy president leaves post following university's PAC appearance 

The provost of the University of Limerick (UL) has vacated his post in the wake of the institution's appearance at an Oireachtas committee last week, the Irish Examiner understands.

Shane Kilcommins, a professor of law at the institution for the past nine years, had left his dual role of deputy president and provost as of Thursday morning.

It is unclear at present whether or not Mr Kilcommins resigned or was asked to leave his position.

UL had not responded to a request for comment as at the time of publication.

Mr Kilcommins was present at a Public Accounts Committee hearing, along with UL president Kerstin Mey, which saw officials queried at length regarding governance issues at the university.

It emerged at that hearing, which saw Professor Mey in particular come in for robust questioning regarding transparency at the university, that members of the governing authority have not seen a KPMG report reviewing the €8.3m purchase of a site in Limerick city by UL in 2019, a sale which proceeded with no formal valuation having been commissioned.

The committee heard that the KPMG report has to date only been seen by six people, one of whom is now dead, due to an ongoing legal case at the High Court taken by UL’s former chief operating officer Gerry O’Brien.

It is understood that high-level discussions within the university have been taking place in recent days regarding UL’s performance at PAC, which was widely derided given the perceived evasiveness of the answers given to the committee on the day.

On Wednesday, Prof Mey emailed all staff at UL and admitted that some of the criticism of her appearance had been “completely fair”.

On one occasion at PAC, she was asked a question 23 times as to the media training she had received before finally providing an answer.

In her message this week, Prof Mey said that “although there were questions here that I genuinely was precluded from answering, media training was not one of them”.

She said she had given “much thought” as to how the “difficult and challenging session” had unfolded.

“Despite how it might have appeared, I want to assure all of you that I am determined to continue to ensure transparency in all our dealings,” Prof Mey said.