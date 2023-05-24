Work to get under way on mini bypass for Bantry

Design work is about to get under way on a mini bypass of one of the biggest towns in West Cork.

Cork County Council confirmed on Wednesday that it has signed contracts for the first phase of the Bantry relief road which will ease chronic traffic congestion in the town centre.

Fehily Timoney (FT) and Company have been appointed to carry out the detailed design following a tender competition.

Their consulting engineering services will include detailed design, enabling and procurement, construction, and close out of road.

The 1km first phase will run from the existing junction on the N71 Glengarriff Rd and the Slip Rd to the north of the town, looping southwards close to the alignment of the former railway line to re-join existing roads at Sheskin at the north east side of the town.

Project objective

The objective of the project is to provide a strategic transport link from the Glengarriff Rd to an eastern point at Sheskin which will minimise traffic delays and congestion in the town and allow the movement of goods and services around the town.

The N71 passes through the town centre leading to severe traffic congestion, especially during summer months. There are no alternative routes through the town, which means all vehicular traffic, including heavy goods vehicles, must drive through the town centre.

The N71 to the east of the town centre square experiences major congestion along Marino St to the Glengarriff Rd.

The proposed relief road, when complete, will take much of this through-traffic out of the town, leading to much safer streets and a much safer and more pedestrian-friendly town centre, Mayor of Cork County, Cllr Danny Collins, said.

"The relief road is of enormous importance for Bantry," he said.

"This project is long awaited and when complete, will provide significant relief for the town of Bantry in terms of access to the town from the northern direction including the Beara Peninsula.

“The scheme will allow for safer access for pupils to Coláiste Pobail, Gaelscoil Bheanntraí, and St Finbarr’s Boys schools as well as improving safety and ease of access for emergency vehicles, staff, patients, and families to Bantry Hospital and Primary Care Centre.”

Fehily Timoney is involved in several major infrastructure projects across the country, including the route selection for the proposed southern distributor link road in Cork City, a key part of the longer southern distributor road which will flank the southern side of the city.

The proposed distributor road will run between the N27 Kinsale Rd and Sarsfield Rd with the potential to also link to the N71 Bandon Rd via Lehenaghmore and Spur Hill.