Teenage pedestrian hospitalised following collision in Charleville

A teenager was rushed to hospital after being involved in a collision in Charleville on Wednesday morning.
Gardaí say they are investigating the incident that happened between a pedestrian and a vehicle at 8.30am.
The teenage youth, who was a pedestrian, was taken to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A garda spokesperson told thethat "no arrests have been made."
"Investigations are ongoing."
It comes as Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) said it would provide funding for safety upgrades on Charleville's main street after the recent deaths of two elderly pedestrians there.
It also said it would provide funding to design a relief road to take heavy good vehicles (HGVs) out of its town centre.
This came during a debate in County Hall where councillors discussed the dangers HGVs were posing to elderly pedestrians in Charleville. Eight have died after being hit by trucks while trying to cross its main street in the past ten years.