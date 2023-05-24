Motorcyclist dies following collision with tractor in Co Cork

The crash occurred around 8:15pm at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket
Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 08:54
Sally Gorman

A man has died following a collision between a tractor and a motorcycle in Cork on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 8.15pm on Tuesday evening at Gooseberryhill in Newmarket.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to conduct an examination of the scene this morning.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially road users who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7:45pm and 8:30pm.

Anyone with any information can contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

