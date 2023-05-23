Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 22:45
Imasha Costa

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 17-year-old teen missing from Cork city. 

Killian Atkins was last seen in the Wilton area on Friday, May 12 at around 6.30pm that evening. 

He is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height with a normal build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. 

When Killian was last seen, he was wearing a black hoodie, a red t-shirt, grey tracksuit pants and black runners. 

Anyone with information on Killian's whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

