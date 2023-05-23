Hollywood star-backed Cork scientist European award finalist for work on ocean plastics

Fionn Ferreira from Ballydehob is one of three finalists in the prestigious Young Inventors Prize for his invention to remove microplastics from water
Fionn Ferreira showing his Visible Light Spectrometer. He invented a method to remove plastic pollution in water by using ferrofluid (iron powder) to magnetically capture the micro-plastics in the water.

Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 17:17
Pádraig Hoare, Environment Correspondent

A young Cork scientist backed by Hollywood legend Robert Downey Jr is a finalist for one of Europe's most prestigious awards after inventing a way to remove tiny plastic particles from water.

Fionn Ferreira, a 22-year-old Irish chemist from Ballydehob, is one of three finalists for the second edition of the Young Inventors Prize, awarded by the European Patent Office (EPO).

Mr Ferreira's invention uses ferrofluid, a magnetic liquid mixture, which binds to microplastic particles, separating them from water and allowing for their removal using magnets.

His latest prototype, supported by Robert Downey Jr's climate and tech investment Footprint Coalition, removes over 85% of microplastics in a single pass and can be used safely in drinking water, according to the EPO.

From a boatbuilding family, Mr Ferreira was dismayed seeing the amount of plastic by the sea near his home.

I was utterly horrified by the massive amount of plastic that has amassed on the shore. The severity of the situation was overwhelming, and I felt an intense sense of urgency to comprehend the grave risks it poses.

"The fact that these plastics disintegrate into minuscule fragments, ultimately infiltrating our food chain and water, is having a devastating effect on our health. This is a stark reminder of the dire consequences of our actions," he said.

Fionn Ferreira takes a water sample.
Fionn Ferreira takes a water sample.

Mr Ferreira's process does not require filters and produces zero waste, and retains nearly all the magnetic liquid while removing microplastics, the EPO said.

Around 170trn plastic particles are likely in the world's oceans after a prolific rise over the past 18 years especially, a team of scientists from non-profit organisations and universities in Sweden, Chile, Australia, and the US, warned this year.

They also warned that left unchecked, the rate of plastic entering the oceans could accelerate 2.6 times by 2040.

Mr Ferreira, who is currently working with the University of Texas to scale his invention commercially, has long been singled out as one to watch in the world of discovery.

A teaching assistant at the University of Groningen, he is also developing several children’s television series and working on his first children’s book aimed at inspiring a new generation of inventors.

The former winner of the Google Science Fair and National Geographic Young Explorer had a minor planet named after him by the MIT Lincoln Laboratory in recognition for his skills.

The Young Inventors Prize winner will be announced in July.

Pádraig Hoare: Ireland's young people shout 'stop' on biodiversity loss

