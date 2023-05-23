Residents of Cork estate 'prisoners in their own homes' due to anti-social behaviour

A Cork estate is being plagued by anti-social behaviour, with cars being broken into and needles being left on the ground, residents have said.

The Ard Patrick residents' group is calling for action to be taken before someone gets hurt.

The community has taken the step of posting a video compilation to social media to illustrate the extent of the issue, with claims of incidents occurring every two to three nights.

One resident, Stephanie, said after her car was keyed one night, she spent €1,200 getting CCTV installed and began to form a residents' committee.

She said the situation had been getting progressively worse, with a number of gangs aged from about 12-27 years.

"They are destroying our estate. They are smashing bottles and now all of a sudden we are finding needles on the green," Stephanie told 96FM's The Opinion Line.

"I just have a fear now that some child is going to get injured or killed because they are also coming in with unleashed dangerous dogs and motocross bikes.

"They come without helmets, flying through the estate and the green."

The incidents range from smashing glass bottles to stealing money and valuables from cars to breaking off wing mirrors and smashing windows.

Some children's bikes have also been stolen, Stephanie claimed.

Residents have been in touch with gardaí when the gangs are causing trouble but the groups have dispersed by the time they arrive.

At least 50 video clips showing damage and theft by the young people have been submitted to gardaí and residents are keeping a log of incidents.

Stephanie believes the reason her area is being targeted is because it is a walk-through estate.

She said they were working with TDs to get the walkway closed in the hope it would quell the persistent anti-social behaviour.

Fine Gael councillor Joe Kavanagh has said the situation is horrific.

Mr Kavanagh said the people of Ard Patrick did nothing to invite the serious level of anti-social behaviour onto their doorstep.

He said the residents were "prisoners in their own homes" as they were fearful for their safety and the safety of their children.

"The first thing that struck me when I looked at one of the videos was how young some of the perpetrators are," he said.

Mr Kavanagh, who has been working with the residents, commended the gardaí for their efforts and said they are doing their best but their "hearts are broke" by these gangs.

Plans are underway to get the walkway closed but there are many things to take into consideration before anything can be done.

Gardaí told the Irish Examiner they "are aware of issues of antisocial behaviour in the Ard Patrick area in Cork City".

"Members of the Community Policing Unit are and have been liaising with local residents to assist with a targeted response. Regular high-visibility patrols are being conducted in the area and will continue throughout the summer months."