Green light for Midleton housing development as appeal is withdrawn

Plans for 400 new homes in Midleton have received a green light, after an appeal against planning permission for the development was withdrawn.

Ingram Homes lodged a planning application in August for the development on a 12.6 hectare area 1.5km north-west of Midleton town centre in East Cork.

It is one of a number of large-scale developments proposed for the area, with plans for 284 homes at a nearby site at Knockgriffin lodged last year along with planning for 434 homes by one of the country’s largest meat processing companies, Dawn Meats.

For the Ingram Homes site at Water-Rock, the majority of the proposed residential units will be houses, including eight detached, 172 semi-detached and 180 terraced houses. They would be a mix of five-, four-, three- and two-bedroom homes. A further 40 apartments would be included in the development, along with a creche and community room.

Planners described the proposed development as a “significant contribution to the housing requirement” in Midleton and the wider metropolitan area.

“We therefore consider that the proposed scheme provides for a much-needed range of housing options and will contribute to the sustainable growth of the settlement and the immediate provision of much-needed housing units," it said.

Appeal

A detailed report outlined concerns with the development as part of the appeal to it being granted permission by An Lucht Inbhuanaithe, which was described as an “NGO which pursues objectives related to the protection of the environment” in planning documents.

In its original observation to Cork County Council, it asked that its 11 points be considered on the application.

This included if it made sense to “build more sprawling low-density housing” in a place it said is “prone to very extensive flooding”. It said the application “lacks sufficient environmental information to assess potential impacts”.

The appeal to this large-scale residential development permission had been given a target date of May 18 for a decision by An Bord Pleanála. However, that appeal against the development was withdrawn on May 16, An Bord Pleanála said.