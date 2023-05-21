Clare asylum centre blockade lifted

Local residents have lifted their almost week-long blockade of the new asylum centre at the Magowna House hotel in Co Clare.
They have said, however, that they still oppose the location as suitable for housing asylum seekers. They are due to hold further talks with officials in the coming days.
Integration Minister Joe O’Brien met with locals as well as residents at the hotel on Thursday. Locals met in Kilmaley last night to discuss his intervention.
Mr O'Brien welcomed their decision to lift the blockade.
“My meeting with the residents on Thursday, in Ennis, was an honest open discussion and I am pleased that that engagement has helped bring some improvement to the situation.
“I look forward to working with the provider and my officials to develop a programme of education, training and other supports for the people residing in Magowna House. I look forward to returning to Magowna in four weeks as agreed,” Mr O’Brien said.