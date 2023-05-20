Gardaí investigating discovery of body in Waterford town centre

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in Waterford town's Grattan Square area this morning.

The body is understood to have been discovered by street cleaners at around 6 am on a bench close to the intersection with Mary Street.

A section of the square was cordoned off until approximately 9.30 am.

Normal business has resumed in the area now.

The body was removed to University Hospital Waterford.

Gardaí say the outcome of the post mortem will determine the course of their investigations.