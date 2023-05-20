Gardaí investigating discovery of body in Waterford town centre

Gardaí investigating discovery of body in Waterford town centre
Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 14:52
Christy Parker

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in Waterford town's Grattan Square area this morning.

The body is understood to have been discovered by street cleaners at around 6 am on a bench close to the intersection with Mary Street.

A section of the square was cordoned off until approximately 9.30 am.

Normal business has resumed in the area now.

The body was removed to University Hospital Waterford.

Gardaí say the outcome of the post mortem will determine the course of their investigations.

More in this section

HSE boss promises independent review into Limerick woman Eve Cleary's death HSE boss promises independent review into Limerick woman Eve Cleary's death
Munster Go-ahead given to demolish Cork city bar for apartments despite councillors' objections
Ten Blue Flags for Cork beaches but Garretstown among four Munster spots to lose status Ten Blue Flags for Cork beaches but Garretstown among four Munster spots to lose status
Place: Waterford
Gardaí investigating discovery of body in Waterford town centre

Report of unlicensed seaweed harvesting in Kenmare River SAC

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd