Go-ahead given to demolish Cork city bar for apartments despite councillors' objections

Plans to demolish a former pub in Cork city to allow for the development of two dozen new apartments has been approved by An Bord Pleanála, despite the opposition of five members of Cork City Council.

The board upheld the decision of the local authority to grant planning permission for the development of an apartment block containing 24 units on the site of the former Manhattan Bar on Lower Friars Walk in Ballyphehane.

It rejected an appeal against the council’s decision by five councillors — Paudie Dineen (Ind), Fiona Kerins (SF), Mick Finn (Ind), Shane O’Callaghan (FG) and Dan Boyle (Green Party) — who all represent the South Central ward on the council. Some local residents had also opposed the plans by the developer, Rutland Street Properties, for the new housing development.

The company — which is part of the international construction group, Tower Holdings headed up by the New York-based businessman, Kevin O’Sullivan, who comes originally from Ballinskelligs, Co. Kerry — had originally sought approval for a four-storey development consisting of 26 apartments but revised its plans to a three-storey building comprising 24 units after council planners warned the proposed height was excessive.

In its ruling, An Bord Pleanála said it considered that the proposed development would not seriously injure the visual, residential or public amenities of the area subject to compliance with over 20 planning conditions.

The board said it was also satisfied that the scheme would not be prejudicial to public health and would be acceptable in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety and convenience. While it had concerns about the design of some units, the board said the developer had amended the plans which would provide an opportunity to improve the dual aspect of several apartments.

Appeal

In a joint appeal, the five councillors claimed the height of the proposed three-storey development remained a concern as they believed it would be “totally out of character with the neighbouring residential areas” which are primarily bungalow-style structures.

The councillors also expressed concern that the apartment block would overlook a local primary school, Scoil Réalt na Maidine on Connolly Road, which they said would “compromise the security, privacy and safety of our young children” who attend the school and play in the school yard.

However, the objectors said the plans would be acceptable if the proposed development was reduced by one further storey to two levels.

Tower Holdings is behind the €20m, 15-storey office development known as the Prism on a site next to the city’s bus station on Clontarf Street. The construction group is also aiming to develop what will be Ireland’s largest building, a 34-storey hotel on Cork’s Custom House Quay, after the €150m development was approved by An Bord Pleanála in March 2021.