Five hospitalised following four-car collision in Ballincollig

Five people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Co Cork on Wednesday.
Gardaí and emergency services personnel say they attended the scene of the four-car collision which occurred at approximately 6.50pm on the Killumney Road in Ballincollig.
Five people — four drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles involved — were taken to Cork University Hospital as a precaution following the crash.
The road where the collision occurred was closed for a time, but it has since been cleared and is open for public use.