Five hospitalised following four-car collision in Ballincollig

The four-car road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 6:50pm on Wednesday on the Killumney Road in Ballincollig.
The road where the collision occurred was closed for a time, but it has since been cleared and is open for public use.

Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 12:14
Steven Heaney

Five people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Co Cork on Wednesday.

Gardaí and emergency services personnel say they attended the scene of the four-car collision which occurred at approximately 6.50pm on the Killumney Road in Ballincollig.

Five people — four drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles involved — were taken to Cork University Hospital as a precaution following the crash.

The road where the collision occurred was closed for a time, but it has since been cleared and is open for public use.

<p>Leo Varadkar said he agreed the blockade should end, but that “these things need to be handled sensitively”. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22</p>

Varadkar will 'give consideration' to possibility of meeting with Clare protesters

