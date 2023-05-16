Pedestrian hospitalised after being hit by bus in Waterford

Pedestrian taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries
Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident, which happened at around 4.30pm on the Ring Rd at Ballindud, on the outskirts of Waterford City. File picture

Tue, 16 May, 2023 - 22:23
Imasha Costa

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Waterford on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the incident, which happened at around 4.30pm on the Ring Rd at Ballindud, on the outskirts of Waterford City. 

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for injuries that are believed to be serious. 

No other injuries have been reported at this time. 

A Garda spokesperson said the road has been closed and local diversions put in place.

"Investigations are ongoing," the spokesperson added. 

