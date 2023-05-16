Kerry humanitarian Sean Binder urges Greek Supreme Court to dismiss spy trial

An Irish humanitarian assisting migrants in the Mediterranean has urged the Greek Supreme Court to dismiss arguments he should face a new trial for alleged crimes, such as espionage and forgery.

Kerry-raised Sean Binder and Syrian human rights worker Sarah Mardini, a refugee herself, were arrested in 2018 while in Greece helping migrants who had travelled across the Mediterranean.

Mr Binder initially faced a range of charges in Greece in relation to his helping refugees in Lesbos in his role as a rescue diver and trained maritime search and rescuer. He was accused of espionage, forgery, and other offences, which he vehemently denies.

In January this year, the Court of Appeal of Mytilene annulled a summons related to the charges and the case against the pair was rejected. However, a prosecutor appealed that decision to Greece's Supreme Court, which heard arguments on Tuesday.

A decision is not expected for some time. If the appeal is successful, a new misdemeanour trial will take place and the statute of limitations for these charges will be extended by three years, which human rights organisation Amnesty International described as "prolonging their ordeal".

Mr Binder urged the Supreme Court to reject the appeal.

"We are confident that we will get a fair trial and the court will uphold the decision to dismiss the indictment against us. But if the Supreme Court sides with the prosecutor, then we fear our right to a fair trial is being denied," he said.