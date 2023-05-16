Popular Kerry ice-cream maker to open first Cork City shop

A popular Kerry ice-cream company is set to open a shop in Cork city — just in time for summer.
Murphy's ice cream shop, which is famous for its brown bread and Dingle sea salt flavours, will be opening up a store on Oliver Plunkett Street in the coming months.
Founded in Dingle in 2000 by Sean and Kieran Murphy, this will be the first Cork outlet for the company, with stores already in Dublin, Galway, Kildare Village and Killarney.
The store took to social media to announce the news, stating: "We are delighted to announce that Murphy's are expanding and we are opening in the heart of Cork City on Oliver Plunkett Street very soon."
Murphy's ice cream is produced in the Gaeltacht area of Corca Dhuibhne.
