Woman killed following collision involving lorry in Charleville

The road at Main Street is currently closed, local diversions are in place
Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 17:29
Imasha Costa

A woman has died following a collision involving a lorry in Co Cork on Monday afternoon. 

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the road collision that occurred at approximately 3.45pm on Main Street, Charleville. 

The woman, who in her 70s, was a pedestrian and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries to persons have been reported. 

The road at Main Street, Charleville, is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. 

Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 3:30pm and 4:00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

