American man 'suffering from exposure and dehydration' rescued in West Cork

An American man has been rescued after he was found suffering from exposure and dehydration near the Beara Peninsula in West Cork.
The young man had been working for a farmer in the Trafask area of Adrigole and concern for his wellbeing had been raised after he was reported missing since Saturday night.
A number of emergency services were called, with a search-and-rescue operation being launched by the coast guard, including the use of the Rescue 115 helicopter which had departed from Shannon.
After around an hour and a half of searching, gardaí at the scene received information of a possible sighting by a neighbour.
He was located soon afterwards on rough terrain, suffering from exposure and dehydration.
A social media post from the Castletownbere Coast Guard explained: "After the initial assessment, the CG [coast guard] crew stretchered him back on the road, and he was taken to hospital for further treatment in cooperation between the National Ambulance Service (NAS) personnel from Castletownbere and the air ambulance.
"[Sunday's] incident was a great example of the teamwork between the different agencies, and we are very happy with this good outcome for the casualty."