Cork residents 'sick and tired' of wait for flood defences, Dáil hears

People in Glanmire in Cork are "sick and tired" of waiting for the long-mooted flood defence scheme to begin, the Dáil has heard in clashes between a minister and local representatives.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

Office of Public Works (OPW) Minister Patrick O'Donovan hit back at Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould over his suggestion of "mismanagement, doddering and failure to deliver flood relief for Glanmire" by the Government, telling the Dáil that he has "every confidence" that it will start this year.

The Glashaboy river flood relief scheme, which is estimated to cost around €14m and has been planned since 2012 after flood water devastated homes and businesses in the area, has been beset by numerous delays in the decade since.

The scheme will be designed to provide protection to more than 100 properties, including 78 homes and 25 businesses.

It will include defences such as walls and embankments, culvert upgrades, channel widening, and road regrading.

Mr O'Donovan said that Cork City Council is handling the scheme and that the OPW and the local authority are "engaging proactively to progress" it.

An invitation to tender for the civil works contract was issued on January 23 with a return date of March 13, according to the minister.

"Tenders have now been returned and the process of assessment is underway.

"Cork City Council intends to award the contract in quarter two of this year to allow construction works to commence in the middle of this year," he added.

Cork North Central TD Mr Gould claimed in response that after contracts went to tender in January, a commitment was given that construction would start in June.

"The Minister has said it will be quarter two of this year before the contracts are signed and that the work will start before year-end.

"The people of Glanmire are sick and tired of broken promises from this Government and previous Governments in respect of the protection of their communities.

"This project has met delay after delay. I recently led a campaign in the area and spoke to homeowners and business owners who are affected by the floods.

"Their frustration is beyond belief. This flooding can be resolved. This is not a big project, it is a small project but it needs to happen now," he said.

Fianna Fáil TD for the constituency, Pádraig O'Sullivan, said he had "no doubt we will be here again looking for further updates" the next time that Mr O'Donovan was in the Dáil to take questions.

"People are getting frustrated. Their frustration does not necessarily stem from the process. The process is the process and it has to happen.

"There are various legal processes that have to happen. There were issues with the tender and it had to be re-advertised," he said.

Mr O'Donovan confirmed that the tendering process had hit a hitch but is now back on track.

Cork City Council's tendering process collapsed because a tenderer had to withdraw, he said.

"I have been down to Glanmire and met the community and residents there. I have every confidence in the city council to deliver the scheme, as I have every confidence in the council to deliver the badly-needed Morrison’s Island scheme, which we are delivering, as well as the wider Cork city flood relief scheme, which will go from Cork Harbour all the way back to Ballincollig," he added.