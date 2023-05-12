Emergency services respond as truck overturns on N20

Emergency services respond as truck overturns on N20

Emergency services responding to an incident on the N20 in which a truck overturned on Friday, May 12. Picture: Neil Michael

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 20:36
Neil Michael

Traffic in the normally busy N20 was brought to a standstill this evening when a truck travelling in the direction of Mallow overturned.

There were no serious injuries in the incident which happened around 6pm, and no other vehicles were involved.

About five units from Cork County Fire Brigade attended as did also two large cranes, and a number of other vehicles used to right the truck back up.

Gardai did attend and units blocked off access to the N20 from the Old Mallow Road in the general Burnfort area.

Weather conditions at the time of the incident were dry and sunny but the road is always busy with rush hour traffic.

What caused the lorry to overturn is not known at this stage.

Read More

Council told to find funding for full-time Ballincollig fire brigade

More in this section

Limerick children’s indoor activity centre Tons of Fun to close Limerick children’s indoor activity centre Tons of Fun to close
Ballincollig community and Cork firefighters protest about failure to reopen fire station Ballincollig community and Cork firefighters protest about failure to reopen fire station
Call for timeline for reopening of historic Cork castle closed due to safety concerns Call for timeline for reopening of historic Cork castle closed due to safety concerns
trafficPlace: CorkPlace: Mallow
<p>Diversions near Mercy University Hospital in Cork in April 2020 due to putting covid-19 measures in place. On Sunday, Henry St will shut due to a convoy moving an MRI unit to Rosslare Port. File picture; David Creedon</p>

Cork City traffic diversions due to movement of MRI unit from Mercy Hospital

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd