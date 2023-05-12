Emergency services respond as truck overturns on N20

Traffic in the normally busy N20 was brought to a standstill this evening when a truck travelling in the direction of Mallow overturned.
There were no serious injuries in the incident which happened around 6pm, and no other vehicles were involved.
About five units from Cork County Fire Brigade attended as did also two large cranes, and a number of other vehicles used to right the truck back up.
Gardai did attend and units blocked off access to the N20 from the Old Mallow Road in the general Burnfort area.
Weather conditions at the time of the incident were dry and sunny but the road is always busy with rush hour traffic.
What caused the lorry to overturn is not known at this stage.