Limerick children’s indoor activity centre Tons of Fun to close

A well-known children’s indoor activity centre is to close after 20 years in business with the loss of 12 jobs.

The owners of the Tons of Fun activity centre, Seamus and Juliet Morris, said they will close the doors on Sunday, June 4, to concentrate their efforts on an online balloon business.

Tons of Fun, which opened in September 2013 at Eastway Business Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick, had recently re-opened after being forced to temporarily close for two years during the covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a decision that hasn’t been taken lightly but now is the right time to move on to new adventures, we want to say a massive thank you to all our loyal and valued customers, neighbours, friends and family for their support over the years,” they said.

“We've seen thousands of birthday parties, school tours, corporate events and toddler groups through the doors and it’s been amazing to meet so many genuinely lovely people, and to see so many families returning to us, generation after generation.

“A very special mention must go to the Tons of Fun Team: our managers, supervisors and all our staff through the years for their hard work and dedication. So many special events have been celebrated and lifelong friendships have been forged during this time, and we count ourselves lucky to always have such a fantastic team working for us.”

The couple said they were negotiating the sale of the Tons of Fun building and they planned to operate a new online business Tons of Fun Balloons out of a new premises on the Dock Road in Limerick.

Photo: Brendan Gleeson

“Yes the (Tons of Fun) building is being sold but we can’t disclose who is purchasing the building until the deal is done,” they replied.

The Morris’s said they were sad to see their “dream team” of two full-time manager/supervisor staff, and 10 part-time/weekend staff lose their jobs, but they were “fully supporting them in their search for new employment”.

“We survived a two-year closure due to covid, but after 20 years it’s time to move on and also to focus on the online business with TOF Balloons,” they said.