Joey Carbery marries long-term partner Robyn Flanagan

Irish rugby star Joey Carbery has married his long-term partner Robyn Flanagan.

The duo tied the know on Tuesday, with the Munster player posting a photo on his Instagram in celebration.

The civil ceremony took place in Dublin City Hall.

Mr Carbery captioned the post on his Instagram "step one complete."

Joey Carbery and Robyn Flanagan have married at City Hall in Dublin. Picture: Instagram @joeycarbery/robynflanagan1

The pair had been engaged since 2021, where he had proposed in Central Park in New York.

Friends of the pair rushed to congraulate them, with Mr Carbery adding two more photographs to his Instagram story.

A number of his team mates were included in the well-wishers, with Bundee Aki and fellow Munsterman Simon Zebo among them.