NCT certs cannot be extended as it would breach EU laws

A call to extend NCT certificates due to a backlog by members of Cork County Council would be in breach of EU law, according to the Department of Transport.

Members states, including Ireland, cannot "unilaterally postpone text due dates without a derogation from the EU Commission," a spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

The response follows calls to temporarily extend the validity of NCT licenses by two years, no matter how old the car is.

Independent Cork councillor John Healy believes this could bring down wait times and clear backlogs.

At present, vehicles from 4-years-old up to 10-years are required to be tested every two years. Vehicles older than that are required to be tested annually.

"Permitting NCT certificates to be extended without inspections would place the State in breach of our obligations under EU law and may affect road safety, should the vehicle in question be unsafe to drive," the Department of Transport statement read.

"Member States cannot unilaterally postpone test due dates without a derogation from the EU Commission. The only time a derogation has been granted to EU States was under Regulation (EU) 2020/698, in direct response to the covid crisis in 2020, when test centres were closed to prevent the spread of the virus."

Figures revealed by the Irish Examiner last month showed more than 300,000 motorists across the country — including 41,000 in Cork — have been waiting to get their vehicles rested for roadworthiness.

Some 34,909 people are still waiting for their NCT date, with a further 6,303 on a cancellation list in Cork alone, according to figures obtained by Sinn Féin.

This year, around 1.5m cars are waiting to be tested but “multiple factors have caused a build-up of demand and recruitment issues due to a shortage of mechanics have constrained capacity, as NCTS has been unable to carry out as many tests as planned”, said RSA chief operations officer Brendan Walsh.