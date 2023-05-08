Investigation after up to 2,000 fish killed in Co Clare  

A significant fish-kill reported in Co Clare in recent days is now being investigated by several agencies.

According to locals, "hundreds of dead fish" have been seen along a stretch of the Ballymacraven and Inagh Rivers near Ennistymon. It is feared that the cause of the fish-kill could impact life on the river for some time to come.

Uisce Éireann, formerly Irish Water, has confirmed that “processes and outputs from the Ennistymon water treatment plant” are being monitored as part of their investigation.

Dead fish have been reported along the riverbank, in pools and floating downriver. It is estimated that thousands of fish of varying species and ages may have been killed although a final figure has not yet been established.

One local man said: “I observed upwards of 100 fish, eels, trout, salmon, rudd from the confluence with the Inagh river below the Falls Hotel right up to the water treatment plant on the Kilfenora Road.”

An Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) inspector spent the day at the scene on Monday.

IFI said it is continuing to investigate a serious incident near Ennistymon in Co Clare in which up to 2,000 fish have died.

“The fish kill occurred on the Ballymacraven River in Co Clare and spread for 2.6km in length to where the Ballymacraven River meets the Inagh River. Species of fish discovered dead include a large number of eel, along with salmon, trout, rudd and flounder, of all ages.

“Inland Fisheries Ireland first became aware of an ecological issue in recent days when a member of the public informed staff of a rusty red colour on the river.”

The IFI spokesperson added: “Water sampling work was subsequently undertaken to assess the quality of the water. IFI is not in a position to confirm the specific cause of this fish kill at this early stage, but our investigations are continuing.

IFI, the State agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats, reminded the public they can report instances of fish kills, pollution or illegal fishing nationwide by calling its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.

Uisce Éireann has confirmed they are currently investigating reports of an incident which occurred last week in a local watercourse at Ennistymon.

“We are liaising with Inland Fisheries Ireland as part of this process. The processes and outputs from the Ennistymon water treatment plant are being closely monitored as part of this,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Environment Protection Agency said: "The EPA were notified of discolouration in the Ballymacraven river downstream of the Water Treatment Plant at Ennistymon on Wednesday 3rd May.

"Inland Fisheries Ireland reported on Thursday 4th May that an estimated 1,000 juvenile eels were killed as part of the incident. The EPA and Inland Fisheries Ireland are currently investigating the cause of this incident."

Clare County Council has been contacted for comment.