Communal accommodation for people with brain injuries to be built as part of innovative housing project in Macroom 

An innovative housing project in Co Cork is to include, for the first time, communal accommodation for those who’ve suffered brain injuries.

The collaboration between a voluntary housing agency, Cork County Council, and the charity Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (ABII) will provide a five-bed communal unit in Macroom for people impacted by brain injury.

Councillors have approved plans for the residential unit which is part of a mixed social housing development planned for a site in Masseytown.

The inclusion of the communal units in the project has been warmly welcomed by ABII, which promotes the importance of dedicated housing services for the rehabilitation of people living with an acquired brain injury.

ABII chief executive Barbara O’Connell said they’re delighted the plan is progressing.

“Our goal is to give people impacted by brain injury, such as a stroke or a road traffic accident, back as much independence as possible.

"The aim is that the dedicated living spaces will enable people who have acquired a brain injury to move on to live independently, in their own homes continuing to live their own lives in the community.

"This planned residence for five people will be supported by a rehabilitation team supported by multi-disciplinary experts,” Ms O’Connell said.

Successful model

ABII has developed successful models of living to support the rehabilitation and independence of people living with brain injury in many parts of the country.

The unit will be developed alongside 18 social housing units by Tuath Housing in partnership with the council.

The rest of the houses are a mixture of sizes, including a number which will be one and two-bed units.

Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch said the communal unit will provide a vital service for the people of Macroom and the surrounding areas.

“ABII works closely with individuals and their families recovering from brain injury to help with rehabilitation and adapting to their everyday lives.

"There is currently an ABII centre in Macroom where rehabilitation services are available, and this communal house will build on that base,” Ms Lynch said.

She pointed out it is also the first development in Cork County to progress under the amended planning legislation which provides a temporary exemption for local authorities from the Part 8 planning approval process and thus expedites housing construction.

“This measure will allow for more houses to be developed in a timely manner and address some of the current housing shortage issues that we have,” Ms Lynch said.

The plan was welcomed by all local councillors. Fine Gael councillors Ted Lucey and Michael Creed said they are also delighted that more housing units are now being built to accommodate single people, who have been basically overlooked for many years.