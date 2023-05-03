Man reportedly loses part of his ear in Limerick assault

A man and a woman were due to appear in court Wednesday in connection with the incident
A man was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment for injuries allegedly sustained in the incident. File picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 15:51
David Raleigh

A man and a woman were due to appear in court Wednesday in connection with a serious assault on a man in Limerick city, in which part of his ear was allegedly bitten off.

Video footage of a male being physically attacked by a number of people was shared on social media. A man was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment for injuries allegedly sustained in the incident.

The alleged attack occurred on Parnell Street at around 4pm on Tuesday. Video footage shared online, shows a male being set upon by a second male.

The footage shows the first male being repeatedly punched by the second man an after falling to the ground. The video ends on a scene in which it appears the injured man’s head and ear are bleeding heavily.

A woman can be heard over the footage shouting that part of the man’s ear has been bitten.

“Gardaí are investigating the assault of a man in his 20s that occurred on Parnell Street, Limerick at approximately 4:15pm yesterday afternoon, Tuesday 2nd May 2023. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for his injuries,” said a Garda spokesman.  

“A male in his 40s and female in her 30s were arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Limerick. 

“They have both since been charged and due to appear before Limerick District Court this afternoon, Wednesday 3rd May 2023. Investigations are ongoing.”

