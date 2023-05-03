Trump to receive warm welcome in Doonbeg despite troubles at home

Donald Trump may be regarded by some as one of the most divisive characters in American political history.

The former president of America may also be facing a variety of charges - which he denies - of falsifying business record to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

But a warm welcome awaits him regardless of his woes across the Atlantic from a loyal and supportive rural community in and around the west Clare village of Doonbeg.

Talk to many of the locals and they readily brush aside criticism of the man.

Michael Fitzpatrick, the manager of the Fitzpatrick’s Circle K filling station in the nearby village of Kilmihill, is one of them.

He was asked how he and others locally feel about Mr Trump arriving in Shannon Airport later today in advance of a brief stay at the hotel and golf club resort he owns just outside Doonbeg.

“I think it’s great,” he said.

“It’s very easy for anybody not from round here to sneer at him but we take him at face value here.

“We don’t look at the bigger picture because we don’t have to.

“We look at the fact that there are more than 300 jobs at that hotel and resort.

“Added to that, a lot of the local businesses benefit in one way or another.

“You also have to bear in mind, there are no other businesses giving the volume of employment that the hotel and resort is.

“I think it’s great that he has the business here, it’s great that he is coming and he’s great for business and that’s all that counts.”

Armed Garda officers on Doonbeg beach near Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Asked if he has ever met him or if he will meet him, he replied with a hearty laugh: “No, I don’t think I’ll be meeting him. I’m quite busy at the moment.

“As to whether or not I have met him?

“No, I’ve never met him but more importantly, he’s never met me.”

Security in and around the golf respite is tight in advance of Mr Trump’s arrival but there is a relaxed atmosphere in the village, where small American flags hang from some shops.

He is due to be whisked from Shannon Airport to the resort this afternoon.

He will then meet staff and business associates before meeting members of the local community.

This will be his first visit to Doonbeg since 2019.

He will be flying in from Aberdeen, Scotland.

While there, he had visited his Menie Estate golf course near the city.

There he attended a breaking ground ceremony for a second course at the resort. which has been dedicated to his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

Mr Trump’s son Eric is expected to visit Doonbeg later this evening, while his father is expected to stay on site at the resort until he is expected to leave tomorrow.