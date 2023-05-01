Youghal RNLI called out four times over bank holiday weekend

This evening, the Youghal RNLI crew were tasked with their fourth call-out of the May bank holiday weekend.

The alert was raised on Monday evening when a 5.5 metre RIB broke down due to engine failure.

The lifeboat, helmed by John Griffin Jr, headed out towards the stricken vessel which was around five miles south-east of Youghal Harbour at 3.32pm.

With favourable weather conditions, the lifeboat reached the casualty vessel within 10 minutes.

The two people onboard the RIB had managed to restart the engine. Although they did not require further assistance, they requested the lifeboat crew escort them back to Youghal harbour in case they encountered further difficulties.

"The two people aboard the boat had many means of communication to call for assistance and they were able to successfully contact the Coast Guard and request help," said Youghal RNLI deputy launching authority, Mark Nolan.

"As they were far from land when the vessel broke down, this was an important for their safety, while at sea."

Mr Nolan said this evening marked the fourth time the volunteers were called out over the long weekend.

He thanked the crew, including those on shore, saying that the volunteers are trained for all kinds of emergencies and do not know what they are facing until they arrive on the scene.

"Sadly, during the weekend, the lifeboat crew launched, as part of a multi-agency response, to an incident in Whiting Bay where a young man drowned in a swimming accident.

"We send our condolences to his family and friends at this sad time."