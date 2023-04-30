Large garda presence as Kinsale 7s returns without a hitch

Local councillors have said the Heineken Kinsale Rugby 7s has gone off without a hitch so far this year – putting previous controversial scenes to bed.

Thousands turned out to enjoy the weekend event in the sunshine by the sea, which returned for the first time since 2019.

It is the 35th anniversary of the festival and around 5,000 rugby fans were expected to attend the festival, which has so far passed off peacefully this weekend.

There was a strong security presence this year after Judge James McNulty in Bandon District Court warned festival-goers in February not to repeat the history of offending at the event, which he termed a "snow fest" during one of his court sittings.

The order came on foot of 29 arrests after a large amount of cocaine was seized by gardaí in Kinsale over the May bank holiday weekend in 2019.

A number of public order offences took place involving possession of drugs, as well as drink and drug driving.

The festival was flooded with partygoers and around €11,000 worth of drugs — the majority which was cocaine — were seized.

As well as his stern warning, Judge McNulty ordered organisers to place signs at the rugby grounds, warning people of the consequences of being caught in possession of illegal substances.

Judge McNulty referred to “the ABC – “awareness, boundaries and consequences”.

Fine Gael Councillor Marie O’Sullivan said there was a very strong security presence all weekend.

She told the Irish Examiner, “There hasn’t been any difficulties that any of us can see this year. There is a huge amount of security and gardaí around the place.

“People’s bags were being checked for drink and drugs, the gardaí were there, everyone is being watched and checked.

“I haven’t heard of one incident taking place. I own a café in the town and there hasn’t been a word so far, it’s been going great”.

Local Fine Gael Councillor Kevin Murphy said: “It is going well, and it was good enough, and quiet enough, nothing extraordinary has happened so far. We are quite happy.

“Hopefully that will continue. There has been a good turnout.”

The Irish Examiner has asked gardaí for a comment.