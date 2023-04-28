Man dies following collision with lorry in Charleville

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 15:12
Sally Gorman

A man has died following a collision involving a lorry in Co Cork on Friday afternoon.

The crash, involving a lorry and a pedestrian, occurred at around 12.45pm on Main Street, Charleville.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and the road is closed while Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, especially those who may have dash-cam footage and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 12pm and 1pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

