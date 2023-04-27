MS physiotherapy project that could save State €19m annually 'stuck in limbo' 

A physiotherapy project costing under €900,000 per year could help save the State up to €19m annually but is stuck in “bureaucratic limbo”, says MS Ireland.

More than three years since the start of a successful MS Ireland pilot offering people with neurological conditions in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary online access to exercise and physiotherapy, it remains unclear whether national funding will be granted.

The pilot was funded by the Sláintecare Integration Fund, which was established to test projects “with a view to mainstreaming/scaling of successful projects” for annual funding.

Exercise and physiotherapy co-ordinator Susan Coote said: “Our research shows that delaying and reducing disability due to MS could reduce costs to the Irish health system annually by €19m.

“The estimated annual national cost of this programme is €880,000, thus potentially saving the health service multiples of that cost.”

Data collected from the Slaintecare project and others show they are “very very successful”, said Dr Coote.

“We’ve got research evidence from when I was in UL [University of Limerick] and we audit every year looking at outcomes, so basically they work really well,” she said.

Preventing four hip fractures annually would equate to the cost of one physiotherapist's salary, MS Ireland estimates.

We have a lot of data from that programme which basically says the programmes are very effective for mental health, for physical health but also providing a social outlet.

“The key data that has led to this being funded in the Midwest only is that we see a reduction in healthcare utilisation, reductions in the number of falls, the number of falls related to injuries. We obviously want to extend that to our other programmes nationwide.”

MS Ireland will meet Brian Higgins, HSE assistant national director for Change planning and delivery (disability and mental health Services), next month.

However, a HSE spokeswoman said that while the proposal was sent to Mr Higgins for review, it was also sent to other departments.

“So, for example, it may be best placed for funding through health and wellbeing, or primary care,” she said. “So to that end, the final decision will not rest solely with Brian Higgins, but he will explore it from a disability perspective and he agreed to meet with them for further clarification.”