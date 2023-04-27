MS physiotherapy project that could save State €19m annually 'stuck in limbo' 

More than three years since the start of a successful MS Ireland pilot offering people with neurological conditions in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary online access to exercise and physiotherapy, it remains unclear whether national funding will be granted.
One woman who regained the strength to walk through the online programme said: “MS Ireland was there to help me to literally get back on my feet.”
Sarah, who does not want her full name used, suffered a serious MS flare-up in 2019, leaving her reliant on a frame before starting online courses during the first lockdown in 2020.
"The first physio sessions I attended on Zoom gave me the proper direction, professional guidance and motivation," she said, adding she attended a number of different courses.
“Thanks to that course I was able to graduate to a crutch and had enough self-confidence to go away for an overnight break. This has opened the world up to me again.”