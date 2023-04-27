Limerick properties searched in Garda operation targeting activities of organised crime group

The searches were carried out in Limerick City and County while open areas of land in the Southill area of Limerick City are also being searched by gardaí, supported by the Irish Defence Forces
Gardaí from Limerick Division and the Criminal Assets Bureau carried out the searches

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 13:27

Gardaí have searched 17 properties in the Limerick region as part of an operation targeting the activities of an organised crime group.

The searches were carried out in Limerick City and County while open areas of land in the Southill area of Limerick City are also being searched by gardaí, supported by the Irish Defence Forces.

Gardaí from Limerick Division and the Criminal Assets Bureau carried out the searches.

They were supported by Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Garda Armed Support Unit and Garda Dog Unit.

