Bird song to fill Killarney air during Dawn Chorus event 

The chorus, coinciding with Pieta’s Darkness into Light, will last 30 minutes either side of  sunrise on May 6 at Muckross Abbey
Bird song to fill Killarney air during Dawn Chorus event 

Sam Bayley, Padruig 'Brac' O'Sullivan, Trisha Beecher, Jess Burkitt, May Sheehan, Kieran Somers, Sean Forde, and Denis and Oscar Lovett prepare for the Dawn Chorus presented by conservation rangers of Killarney National Park, National Parks and Wildlife Service. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan 

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 15:35
Mairead Sheehy

The countdown is on until Killarney National Park’s Dawn Chorus event, filling the Kerry air with the melodic sound of birds.

Beginning just before 5am on Saturday, May 6, the performance will see the cloisters of Muckross Abbey “come alive with bird song”.

The chorus, coinciding with Pieta’s Darkness into Light event, will last 30 minutes at either side of the sunrise.

The musical symphony will begin with the song of a robin, followed by the soft tones of the blackbird, then the songs of thrushes, wood pigeons, wrens, warblers, sparrows, and finches.

The live-stream event is presented by the conservation rangers of Killarney National Park and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The event will feature bird expert Sam Bayley, who will identify the native bird song of Skellig Michael, the puffin, kittiwakes, gannets and razorbills.

The Dawn Chorus event on Saturday May 6 will be livestreamed on Killarney National Park's Facebook page. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan 
The Dawn Chorus event on Saturday May 6 will be livestreamed on Killarney National Park's Facebook page. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan 

Conservation rangers Sean Forde and Jess Burkitt will take the role of identifying bird song on Innisfallen island.

Renowned accordion player Bryan O’Leary will also perform at the event, joined by Derry and Rosie Healy, who will provide the morning’s live entertainment.

NPWS district conservation officer Mary Sheehan described the chorus as “a great opportunity to showcase our work as conservation rangers, choosing the ecclesiastical sites of Innisfallen Island, Muckross Abbey, and Unesco heritage site of Skellig Michael".

To record and livestream the bird song is a privilege. It serves as a reminder of how the monks lived their lives in silence and in song, devoted to God and to nature. 

"We encourage people to pop in their earphones and listen to the bird song while walking ‘Darkness Into Light’ on Saturday morning,” Ms Sheehan said.

The live stream can be found on Killarney National Park’s Facebook page.

Read More

Donal Hickey: Early risers get to hear the dawn chorus

More in this section

Garda stock Limerick properties searched in Garda operation targeting activities of organised crime group
Talks ongoing to resolve Marina Market planning issues Talks ongoing to resolve Marina Market planning issues
'I had been thinking about this happening all week as I couldn't swim': Survivor of Limerick crane accident 'I had been thinking about this happening all week as I couldn't swim': Survivor of Limerick crane accident
Dawn chorusDarkness into LightPlace: KillarneyPlace: MuckrossOrganisation: National Parks and Wildlife Service
Bird song to fill Killarney air during Dawn Chorus event 

Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd