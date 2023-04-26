Teenage boy charged in connection with fatal stabbing in Kerry graveyard

Gardaí in Kerry have charged a teenage boy in relation to a fatal assault last year in which Thomas Dooley died.
The fatal assault occurred during a funeral in Rath cemetery in Tralee on October 5.
Thomas Dooley, aged 43, was stabbed, while his wife, Siobhan, also suffered serious injuries.
Mr Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel and his body was taken to University Hospital Kerry.
The couple had been attending the funeral of mother-of-five, Bridget O'Brien, who died on October 2.
There was a large crowd of mourners in the cemetery when the attack happened shortly after 11am.
The teenager arrested this morning and is due to appear before Tralee District Court today.
He is the ninth person to have been arrested to date. Investigations are ongoing.