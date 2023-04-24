Cobh to act as pilot for online pay parking in Cork towns

Cork County Council is set to roll out the option of online payments for parking to towns in the county following a pilot scheme which is to be first introduced in Cobh.

Councillors representing Cobh Municipal District were successful in securing the pilot project for their town, primarily due to the large number of visitors they get during the summer.

Fine Gael councillor Sinéad Sheppard said of the 31 local authorities in the country, more than 20 of them had introduced online pay parking.

She said research since covid had shown “a massive increase in people using online payments” and the council must react to this “But we still need to retain one or two machines which take cash for people who are not tech-savvy,” Ms Sheppard said.

“Cobh is unique because we have a vast number of visitors coming in. There are days when machines are broken and people walking over the town to find one working. We need a pilot in Cobh and then roll it out to other towns,” she said.

Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen. “We are willing to trial it in our area. Let’s see how it works out,” he said.

“We are moving towards, whether we like it or not, a cashless society” Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Gearóid Murphy said an app should also be made available.

Clodagh Henehen, the council’s assistant chief executive, confirmed Cobh will act as the pilot for the project.

“We will go to procurement once it's clear the type of software which needs to be developed. It's the intention when working well to roll it out to other towns which have pay parking. But we'll continue to retain some cash machines,” Ms Henehan added.

Independent councillor Ben Dalton-O’Sullivan said in his Carrigaline Municipal District area there is no pay parking at present and he wanted to ensure it would not be rolled out there when the pilot is completed.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy said it was unfair that some towns have pay parking and other do not. No towns in West Cork have it and he said it seems extraordinary very large towns like Carrigaline do not have it either.

He said pay parking is good for turnover and good for business.