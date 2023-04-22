Gardaí ask for help to find missing Cork teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 18-year-old Stephen Cullen, who is missing from his home in Cork City since April 17, 2023.
Stephen is described as approximately 5ft 10” in height, of slim build with short red hair and blue eyes.
His family are concerned for his wellbeing and have requested Garda assistance in locating him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on (021) 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.