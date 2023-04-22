EPA inspectors finds failings at Youghal water treatment plant

An inspection of a water treatment plant in Co Cork has raised concerns after the facility failed to meet several criteria for providing clean drinking water to the public.

Inspectors from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that the Youghal plant, which is managed by Uisce Éireann (Irish Water), did not have suitable alarms installed. These alarms are used to alert operators to deteriorating water quality or in the event of a critical failure in the treatment process.

There also were not any plant shutdown mechanisms in place at the final filtered water turbidity, which would prevent the entry of inadequately treated water from entering the distribution network. A significant build-up of sludge was observed in the storage area of the plant, while the settled water channels were also stained and had a build-up of material present.

Local councillor Liam Quaide criticised Uisce Éireann, saying “the findings of the EPA’s assessment of the Youghal treatment plant are extremely concerning. Any lapse in water quality is always a very serious matter.”

“Uisce Éireann now needs to clearly set out the steps it is taking to address the issues so local residents can have peace of mind about the quality of their drinking water,” Mr Quaide said.

The Youghal Regional Public Water Supply treatment plant supplies more than 8,000 people with water, sourcing its raw water from the River Tourig and River Glendine.

In 2021, excessive levels of the herbicide MCPA was found in the water supply at the Youghal plant following a quality check as part of Uisce Éireann’s public water supply monitoring programme. There has also been an ongoing issue with too much iron in the supply, with four instances occurring since 2018.

No breaches have been recorded in 2023 to date but the EPA inspection also found that some of the monitors in place to ensure the water was being adequately treated were either missing or not operational. Several of these monitors are set to be installed in the coming months.

The fluoride dosing pumps were also found to be past their calibration dates.

Following the inspection, the EPA issued 10 recommendations to Uisce Éireann, to be implemented without delay. These include ensuring the settled water channel was cleaned regularly, the missing monitors replaced, and sufficient alarms were installed.

They also instructed Uisce Éireann to inform the HSE that the barrier that protects against protozoal, a parasite that can cause diarrhoea, could not be verified.

In a statement, Uisce Éireann said “the water supply is continuously monitored both at the treatment plant and at different points of the network to ensure that it is fully compliant with drinking water standards”.

Should concerns with the water supply arise, they continue, a boil notice or ‘do not consume’ notice would be issued. No such notices have been issued for Youghal.

They also state that “Uisce Éireann has submitted a detailed report to the EPA outlining the actions being taken to address each of the recommendations".

“Prior to the EPA audit, a contractor had been engaged with to install appropriate alarms and automatic shutdown of plant. They are expected to be installed during 2023.”

They also stress that while the protozoal barrier cannot be verified, there have been no detections of the parasite in the water supply at this time.