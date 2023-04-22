EPA inspectors finds failings at Youghal water treatment plant

Should concerns with the water supply arise, they continue, a boil notice or ‘do not consume’ notice would be issued. No such notices have been issued for Youghal.
They also state that “Uisce Éireann has submitted a detailed report to the EPA outlining the actions being taken to address each of the recommendations".
“Prior to the EPA audit, a contractor had been engaged with to install appropriate alarms and automatic shutdown of plant. They are expected to be installed during 2023.”
They also stress that while the protozoal barrier cannot be verified, there have been no detections of the parasite in the water supply at this time.