UCC and UL both given €25m funding to refurbish buildings 

University College Cork (UCC) and the University of Limerick (UL) are among four colleges that are being given €25m each in Government funding to refurbish buildings.

The capital investment, announced under the second round of the Higher Education Strategic Investment Fund by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, is part of ongoing investment in the education sector through Project Ireland 2040.

UCC's €25m is for the redevelopment of the Kane Science Building, while UL's funding will go towards the refurbishment and extension of its Main Building, originally built in the late 1970s.

A further €25m in funding has been given to both Trinity College and University College Dublin for the Trinity South Renewal Project and the O'Brien Centre for Science respectively.

Mr Harris said: "These projects will help support the creation of approximately 21,000sq m of new build and over 51,000sq m of reimagined and refurbished space. They will also assist the creation of enhanced capacity to support over 8,500 whole-time equivalent student places in higher education institutions, across Stem, social sciences, science and multi-disciplinary areas.

He said the projects would contribute to Ireland becoming recognised internationally as a leading knowledge economy.

UCC president Professor John O’Halloran, said: "This is wonderful news for Stem at UCC and for our region and national economy. The Kane Building has seen many wonderful scientists and students work within it over many generations and this funding secures the future of a building which plays such a pivotal role in helping us develop excellent graduates and expand our world-class research.”

UL president Professor Kerstin May said: "We very much welcome this vital funding award from the Government which will allow us to complete a full transformation of the Main Building and its surrounding places. This is a key project for us and the future development of the university.

“The project has been informed by the principles of sustainability, inclusivity and will deliver a healthy and empowered environment for learners and staff."

Ms May said the project would include the development of "digitally enhanced active learner spaces" and works to "regenerate and reconnect existing spaces to make them fit for purpose in line with advanced pedagogies and further embracing a research-led culture".

Climate action targets will also be assisted by the redevelopment, she noted, with the Main Building being "one of the poorest performing" in terms of C02 emissions.