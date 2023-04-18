Signs in Kinsale warn against 'disorderly conduct' at rugby sevens tournament

Hundreds of public order and drug prosecution warning signs are being erected in the Cork town hosting one of Europe’s most popular rugby sevens tournaments next week — with a warning from organisers that troublemakers are not welcome.

The voluntary organising committee of the Kinsale Sevens, the first since 2019, confirmed on Tuesday that it has begun complying with a court order issued by Judge James McNulty at Bandon District Court in February to erect the signs ahead of this year’s event on April 29-30.

Issuing the order, Judge McNulty said that given the history of offending in and around this event, primarily the misuse of drugs, the court wanted to heighten awareness about the "boundaries and consequences" of such behaviour.

Tournament director Lorraine Sullivan said they and local gardaí plan to blanket the town with several hundred posters over the coming days.

The signs describe Kinsale as “a special place” and advise people not to get involved in “disorderly conduct”.

“Assaults, public order and drug offences are treated very seriously in the local court. Remember, that a conviction for a drugs offence will affect your career prospects and may spoil your future travel plans,” they read.

The signs also encourage people attending the 35th staging of the Heineken-sponsored event to enjoy alcohol responsibly.

A major security and policing operation is planned in and around the town across the two-day tournament.

Organisers said they have, over the course of the event’s 35-year history, sought to create an inclusive rugby tournament based around competition and fun and to bring visitors to the club and the picturesque town so they can enjoy a West Cork welcome.

“We continue to work closely with Kinsale businesses and An Garda Síochána to ensure this event is run in the safest, most positive manner," they said.

“We engage with professional security and event services to ensure the event is as professional as possible. The vast majority of those who attend our event do so for the right reasons — to enjoy or participate in a sports tournament, or to support those who do.

Those who come to our town to do harm, cause damage, or act illegally are not welcome.

"We are determined to create an event that is focused on what is positive about youth culture and sports participation.”

The Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is the event’s charity partner.

The tournament is an over-18s event, with entry by online ticket only. Weekend and day passes are available from www.kinsale7s.com.