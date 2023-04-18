Record overcrowding at two Cork hospitals as nurses say situation is 'out of control'

The overcrowding crisis has hit a "dangerous" point in Cork City's hospitals, with the situation at two facilities now "out of control", according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The union has called for a bespoke plan to tackle the issue with both Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Mercy University Hospital (MUH) seeing record overcrowding on Tuesday.

As of 8am on Tuesday, there are 132 patients who have been admitted to hospital without a bed across both sites — 92 in CUH and 40 in the Mercy.

The previous overcrowding record in the CUH was last month, when 90 patients were on trolleys on March 29. At MUH, the previous record saw 38 patients waiting for beds on January 5, 2022.

Some 613 patients are being treated on a trolley or chair nationwide.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations for the Southern Region Colm Porter said: "Overcrowding in both major hospitals in Cork has become out of hand, with records being broken in both Cork University Hospital and the Mercy today. It is clear now that this warrants a national response from the Health Service Executive.

The situation in Cork University Hospital is continuing to deteriorate week on week. Our members are under significant pressure across all wards.

"The bed deficit that currently exists in CUH is impacting the ability of our members to carry out the safe care they have been trained to provide to patients."

INMO Industrial Relations Officer Liam Conway added: "The conditions in the Mercy University Hospital over the last two weeks have proved to be intolerable for nurses. There are real concerns for nurse safety when it comes to fire safety and infection control due to the levels of overcrowding.

At the Mercy, 40 patients are on trolleys. The previous record saw 38 patients waiting for beds on January 5, 2022. Picture: Dan Linehan

"Our members are calling it for what it is inside the Mercy — dangerous. Patients are being cared for near exit doors and in areas blocking fire safety equipment, this is not acceptable.

"As well as a national response from the HSE, the hospital and the South/Southwest Hospital Group is required today on de-escalation protocols and the cancellation of all non-urgent elective care."

The union has repeatedly called on the Government to intervene in recent weeks to take some pressure off the health system and staff.