Funeral arrangements announced for West Cork farmer killed by bull

An elderly farmer killed in an accident involving a bull will be laid to rest in Cork on Tuesday.

The man, named locally as Joseph Shorten of Castletownkenneigh and Enniskeane, died on Friday in an incident while he was working alone in a shed on his farm at Castletownkenneigh. It is believed he died after being crushed against a gate in the shed by the bull.

Mr Shorten was found seriously injured some time later by a vet who arrived at the scene. The vet had been due to carry out a job at the farm for Mr Shorten.

Emergency services were alerted, and a doctor was called to the scene. However, Mr Shorten, 71, was pronounced dead at the farm. His body was removed to Cork University Hospital for an autopsy.

He is survived by his wife Joan, sister Mary, and brothers Ben and Robert.

Mr Shorten’s removal will take place on Monday evening from O’Mahony's funeral home in Enniskeane to St Bartholomew’s Church in Kenneigh, at 7.30pm. He will lie in repose from 6.30pm. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday at 2pm, followed by burial in Killowen Cemetery.

A Garda spokeswoman confirmed that gardaí were alerted to the death and said that the Health and Safety Authority has also been informed. An inspector has visited the scene.

Gardaí will prepare a file for a coroner’s inquest in the coming months.

Over the last 10 years, 190 people have lost their lives in farming-related work activity in Ireland. Of these fatalities, 34 involved livestock, according to the Health and Safety Authority.

Bulls, and cows with newborn calves, pose a significant risk, according to the Department of Agriculture.

“Being crushed or gored by animals that are being herded, moved, separated, released, or loaded onto trailers present the highest risks,” outlines a farm safety document updated in February by the department.

Some 16% of work-related fatalities between 2011 and 2020 were the result of attacks by bulls, according to the Health and Safety Authority. It is estimated that 65% of all farm injuries are livestock-related.