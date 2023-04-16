Cork woman takes home silver medal at World Transplant Games

Just one day into this year's World Transplant Games, a Cork woman has secured a medal for Ireland.

Mairead O'Mahony was representing Ireland at her first Games on Saturday in the 5km race. The mother-of-one came in second place in her age category with a finish time of 24.55.

Speaking after the race and before her silver medal was confirmed, Mairead said she felt she had "done OK".

"I was very nervous beforehand, but once I started, I just ran my own race," she said.

"My watch failed on me, so I don't know what I did. I'm really happy, really happy, and it's my first Games."

With her time confirmed, Mairead had done more than OK, and took her place on the winner's podium alongside gold medalist Kate Clark from Australia and China's Lan Zheng who came in third.

Mairead, who is from Berrings in Co Cork, received a bone marrow transplant from her donor brother Willie when she was 18 years old.

Also competing yesterday was Bryan Duignan from Carlow, who put in an impressive performance in the 5km race.

Another newcomer to Transplant Team Ireland, Bryan ran a personal best at 22.32 and came fifth in his category.

After the race, Bryan said he was delighted with his achievement.

"Now that I have cooled down, it feels great," he said.

The fastest 5km I have done ever, so I can't have done any more.

"Hilly course, started soft on the hill, which was a little bit cruel, but got into it then."

Before heading off to Perth with the team, Bryan said it was an honour to represent organ donation and to show the difference it makes to people on a world stage.

Bryan, who received a kidney transplant in 2006, will also be competing in the time trial bike race and triathlon.

Yesterday, his team-mates Sheila Gregan from Nenagh, Co Tipperary, and Tony Gartland from Hacketstown, Co Carlow, were placed in ninth position in the 50-59 years age category.

Fourteen members of Transplant Team Ireland will be competing in the games, which run until April 21.

This year marks the first time the biennial games have been held in four years after the 2021 event had to be cancelled because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Ranging in age from 36 up to 75 years, the 10 men and four women who make up Transplant Team Ireland have all received organ transplants including two liver, two bone marrow, and 10 kidney transplants.

Ireland will compete in 11 sports — cycling, darts, golf, lawn bowls, petanque, road race, swimming, table tennis, 10-pin bowling, tennis, and triathlon.

Summing up the experience of representing Ireland at the World Transplant Games, team member Ron Grainer said: "If I win something, well and good. If I don't, what a joy just to be able to take part."