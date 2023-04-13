Deputy coroner for Cork appointed after resource warnings

A consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist has been appointed to the role of deputy coroner for Cork City.

It comes as the latest returns by coroners to the Department of Justice show an increase of more than a third in the number of deaths handled by the Cork City Coroner’s Office last year compared with the annual returns for 2019.

According to the figures returned to the Department of Justice, there were 1,457 deaths reported to the office last year — up from 1,084 for 2019, an increase of 34%.

The number of deaths reported to the office has increased each year since then. There were 1,250 deaths reported to the office in 2020, and 1,337 a year later.

Dr Mary McCaffrey was appointed in recent weeks. She has been a consultant at Kerry General Hospital since 1998 and opened the Scotia Clinic in Kerry in 2002.

She is also a former assistant master at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin, during which time she worked at the IVF unit and the sexual assault treatment unit. She also lectured in obstetrics and gynaecology at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

In the 1990s, she was employed at Northwick Park Hospital, London, and was involved in starting a medical service for women affected by female genital mutilation.

She served as president of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association until 2007.

A spokesman for Cork City Council confirmed that the nomination of Dr McCaffrey to the position by Cork City coroner Philip Comyn was accepted by the council in February.

In correspondence to Cork City Council since September 2018, seen by the Irish Examiner, Mr Comyn raised concerns regarding resourcing of his office on several occasions.

In a business case submitted by Mr Comyn to Cork City Council in early 2019, he recommended the employment of a total of six additional full-time staff equivalents by the end of the second quarter of the year. Two support staff are made available as required, according to the city council.

The appointment of a deputy coroner comes as three temporary coroners have also been appointed in Dublin.

Justice Minister Simon Harris recently told the Dáil that the appointments were made “to facilitate what is a significant workload in the Dublin district”.

He added: “My department has also facilitated the opening of two new Coroner's Courts in the Richmond Education and Event Centre, Dublin 7.

This move is intended to increase the number of inquests that can be held annually.”

According to the statistics returned to the Department of Justice from all the coronial districts across the country, there were 24,778 deaths reported to coroners last year — up from 16,704 in 2019, an increase of 48%.

In 2020, there were 21,965 deaths reported to the country’s coroners, with the figure rising to 23,736 for 2021.